After the country witnessed Dalit bandh, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 4, said his government is “walking on the path shown by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar". Modi claimed that it was his government that completed the Ambedkar international Centre, however, the idea was carved out when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister. On Monday, April 2, the country witnessed most one of the violent protests in recent times against the Supreme Court's diluting the SC/ST Act.

After the innumerable protests by Dalits over Supreme Court’s ruling diluting the SC/ST Act, addressing at the inauguration of the Western Court, Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, April 4, said his government is “walking on the path shown by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar”, the father of Indian constitution and Dalit icon. Taking out a dig at the Congress party, he also said, “no other government has done as much as we have in honouring Dr Ambedkar.”

Modi claimed that it was his government that completed the Ambedkar international Centre, however, the idea was carved out when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister and it no other govt honoured him as much as NDA did. This is the first time hen PM spoke directly after Dalit agitation over SC/ST Act. On Monday, April 2, the country witnessed most one of the violent protests in recent times, at least 9 people were killed and left many injured as Dalit protesters blacked trains, set vehicles ablaze and clashed with personnel.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, filed a review petition in the top court asking for a stay on their ruling from last month which dilutes the SC/ST Act. Speaking for the BJP-led Centre Attorney General K K Venugopal told that there is an emergency in the whole country as innumerable furious Dalits people are on the streets. In order to avoid further chaos and maintain law and order, it is necessary to stay the SC’s verdict. Responding to the petition, the top court refused to stay its order but it will reconsider it at a hearing after 10 days.

