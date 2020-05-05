The Andhra Pradesh government has increased the liquor prices by 75% to discourage the consumption of alcohol in the state. The move comes after Delhi government's decision to increase liquor prices by 70 percent.

In tune with its policy of imposing prohibition in a phased manner and in wake of a heavy rush at liquor outlets, the Andhra Pradesh government has increased the liquor rates by an additional 50 % with immediate effect, putting caution to winds in times of coronavirus outbreak. This hike is in addition to the 25 % increase of liquor rates, which takes the total to 75 %. The steep hike in liquor prices is to discourage the consumption of alcohol. The number of shops would also be slashed by month end.

Initially, the state government increased the liquor rates by 25 percent just a day before resuming the sale of liquor. Hours after the shops opened on Monday, thousands of people turned up to stand in long queues and turned a blind eye to social distancing guidelines. Controlling the public has become a herculean task amidst the spread of COVID-19. In regard to this, the officials has now increased the prices by 75 percent on the lines of Delhi government, which hiked the prices by 70 percent.

The Andhra Pradesh government has strictly imposed the price hike on liquor to discourage people from consuming alcohol. The enhanced rates would come into force with immediate effect from today. The state has also decided to open liquor outlets only between 11 am to 8 pm.

In addition to this, as per the state government’s initiative of the abolition of liquor in a phased manner, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed 15 percent of the retail liquor shops to be closed down by the end of May. So far, 20 percent of the wine shops have been shut and another 15 per cent of the shops will be closed by the month end.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also instructed the officials of the police department to take active charge in controlling the flow of liquor from other states and illicit liquor.

