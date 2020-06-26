A central team will be sent to Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana to help them manage increasing fatality rates. The central government has diverted its attention from the national capital and is now focusing on the states that are gravely affected by the virus.

The avalanche of positive coronavirus cases has engulfed the entire country; in a bid to tackle the noxious coronavirus the centre will be sending a team of experts to Telangana, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. These three states have recorded 16,000 fresh cases hence have topped the list of high positivity rates, which is considered to be critical in combating the virus.

According to sources, the central team is slated to visit Tamil Nadu and West Bengal as well, considering the upsurge of positive cases in the state. So far, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases followed by Delhi.

In Maharashtra, the team of experts is expected to visit Pune, Thane, and Palghar, all of them which are gravely affected by the virus, the doubling rate in Maharashtra stands at 23 days but the state has a fatality rate of 3.7 which is higher than the national average of 2.9 as of now.

A Central Team led by Lav Agarwal, Jt Secretary, Ministry of Health will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana on 26th-29th June. The team will interact with the State officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/USbPxWDDao — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

An official said that these three districts have witnessed a sudden rise in the cases, hence the central team will assist in plugging the loopholes and help the sate formulate new strategies if required.

Gujarat has recorded a fatality rate of 6 percent and the team of experts will be visiting Ahmedabad, which has been the hotspot of the virus in the state. The visit to Telangana will focus on the undetected cases in the state which has led to an increase in the positivity rate.

