‎AAP compares Delhi CM chilli powder attack to Mahatma Gandhi assassination: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal survived a chilli powder attack at the Delhi-Secretariat and accused the BJP and Delhi police for the attack, on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party in a caricature on Twitter compared Kejriwal’s attack to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination. The tweet was shared by the AAP on his official Twitter handle.

While the state police have denied the allegations, AAP earlier said that so far there has no action against the previous incidents, where Kejriwal was targeted. In earlier November, protester hurled bottles at the Delhi Chief Minister when he was speaking at the stage during the inauguration of Signature Bridge.

Kejriwal was attacked by a middle-aged-man reportedly identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, while he was walking out of his office on Tuesday afternoon. The assailant lunged at his face, knocked off his glasses and attempt to throw red chill powder on him.

