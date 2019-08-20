Amid the suspension of bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, the latter has now cancelled the cross border bus service. India, confirming the suspension of the bus service said Pakistan didn't respond to Indian authorities' calls to let the bus cross the border.

In another move to water down bilateral ties between India and Pakistan, the latter has now suspended the weekly Poonch-Rawalkot bus service across the Line of Control.

On Monday, Pakistan didn’t respond to the calls by the Indian authorities to let the bus cross the border. In response, India, on Tuesday announced that the cross-border bus service has been suspended. The Indian official said the Pakistan authorities did not respond to the messages seeking opening of the border for the bus.

The cross-border bus service started in 2015 along the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route followed by its expansion till Poonch-Rawalkot stretch in 2006. It was inaugurated to strengthen trade and travel activities at the Line of Control (LoC) and facilitate the divided families in Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The trade activities at the border started in October 2008 and are operated on the conventional trade mechanism i.e. barter system. Prior to the suspension of cross-border services, the Indian Railways had also suspended the Thar Link Express and Samjhauta Express service. This was in response to Pakistan’s dispensation of all train services to India following the abrogation of Article 370 that separated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

Besides the suspension of bilateral services, Pakistan has been involved in several ceasefire violations at the border since it cut-off ties with India. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also moved the United Nations Security Council against India after the latter scrapped Article 370. Though nothing productive happened given it was an informal meet and UN could not give an official statement following the disapproval from 14 out of 15 members for an official statement.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App