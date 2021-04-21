Sources suggest that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will announce a state-wide lockdown in his tonight's address at 8 p.m. Yesterday, a cabinet meeting was also held wherein most of the ministers advocated in favour of a lockdown, preferably one or two weeks long.

Given the current condition of Maharashtra with regards to the coronavirus cases being reported daily, it only seems obvious as the state is also falling short on resources like hospital beds and vaccine doses. Additionally, some ministers of the state have also confirmed these presumptions. Yesterday, a cabinet meeting was also held wherein most of the ministers advocated in favour of a lockdown, preferably one or two weeks long.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said yesterday that Wednesday after 8 pm, the Chief Minister would announce the decision on lockdown in the state. He added that they had requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from Wednesday at 8 p.m., this was the request of all ministers to the chief minister, then it was his decision.

Additionally, Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that they had made all the efforts to minimise the Covid-19 figures, he would announce the decision (to impose lockdown) tomorrow after finalising a detailed Standard Operating Procedure.

