Nine of the ten workers from Odisha returning India today while the last one will reach tomorrow, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Earlier Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote a letter to the External Affairs Ministry on June 6 for personal intervention in this matter.

Nine of the ten migrant workers from Odisha who has been detained by their employers in Dubai has returned to India on Tuesday, while the last labour will reach tomorrow, Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said on Tuesday.

In a tweet addressed to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Indian embassy of Dubai informed that the flight tickets of the workers have arranged by the Odisha community members and Consulate General. Air tickets of 2 labourers were arranged by Odisha community members while flight tickets for 8 workers were arranged by Consulate General.

Earlier, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan wrote a letter to the External Affairs Ministry on June 6 to request the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha who has been detained by their employer in Dubai. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for personal intervention in this matter.

Sirs, our Consul visited the workers again yesterday evening & supplied foodstuff & some monetary help from ICWF. We are taking care of them. pic.twitter.com/jFUmscTa95 — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) June 7, 2019

Dharmendra Pradhan wrote for an enquiry in his letter. He wrote, 10 people working in the company Asia Pacific Building Contracting LLC, Dubai are being detained. He also said that those people belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha. They released a video about a month ago, asking for immediate repatriation. Their mobile number is currently deactivated.

According to the sources, the workers were forced to work excessive hours under extreme conditions. The matter came under limelight when few workers took to social media and shared some words about their horrible experience.

