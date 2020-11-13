Earlier on Thursday, Twitter removed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's display picture in response to a "report from the copyright holder" The issue was soon fixed.

Twitter on Friday stated that they had temporarily locked Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s account “due to an inadvertent error” on November 12 and clarified that the decision was reversed immediately and the account restored. However, after a while, they restored the account.

“Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional,” said a spokesperson of the microblogging site.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by the microblogging site, in response to a “report from the copyright holder”. Clicking on Shah’s Display Picture on his verified handle showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

Twitter’s copyright policy states: “In general, the photographer and not the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.”

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah stated that with the Frontier Area Development Festival, the Modi government not just aims to develop the border areas, but stop migration and increase national security.

“We aim to stop migration and increase national security. I believe that this initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring positive changes in the lives of the people here,” the Union minister said while addressing the Frontier Area Development Festival in Dhordo area of Kutch in Gujarat.

He added the border areas Bhuj district has witnessed unprecedented development and security under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

“Earlier Bhuj was seen as a punishment posting in the government departments. People were not ready to come here because there was no electricity, water, or road, and today there are lines in from of the Chief Minster’s Office asking for Bhuj posting. Modi ji has brought electricity, water, roads, and all possible development here,” the Union minister said.

He added that earlier due to its geographical location, people living in the border areas were forced to live in poverty, but the Prime Minister worked to provide gas, electricity, toilets, and health insurance. “Now people do not have to go far away for treatment; they are getting free treatment in paramilitary forces hospitals,” he said.

The Union minister had earlier performed puja with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani at Ashapura Mata temple in Kutch.

