Soon after giving Prime Minister Narendra Modi a surprise hug, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, July 21, tweeted that PM uses hate and anguish to win the hearts of people, While Congress wins hearts of by love and compassion, which he said is the only way to build a nation.

Though BJP faced backlash on early Friday morning when it said it would boycott the no-confidence motion debate and the other important regional party, BJD staged a walked out at the start of the debate

A day after NDA led-Narendra Modi government defeated the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Friday, after a stretch of 12-hour debate, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, July 21, hit out at Modi vie Twitter, “PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation.” Earlier during the debate, Rahul shared a surprised hug with Modi after lambasting any of his policies, including demonetisation and rafale deal with France.

While Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena stayed away from the no-confidence motion, it received 126 votes in favour and 325 votes against it with 451 MPs.

ALSO READ: PM in Shahjahanpur: Modi says Opposition shedding crocodile tears over problems faced by farmers

Rahul even became self-deprecatory when he said he does not hate BJP, who addressed him as Pappu. He earlier described Modi’s promises of doubling farmer income, providing 20 million jobs a year as ‘jumla’.

Though BJP faced backlash on early Friday morning when Shiv Sena said it would boycott the no-confidence motion debate and the other important regional party, BJD staged a walked out at the start of the debate.

The no-confidence motion was moved by the Congress and Telugu Desam party in the Lok Sabha over demands of special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The point of yesterday’s debate in Parliament.. PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 21, 2018

ALSO READ: PM Modi hopes Congress moves another no-confidence motion against him in 2024

ALSO READ: After hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi winks in Parliament, Twitterati share hilarious comments

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More