After failing at UNSC, Pakistan takes Kashmir issue to International Court of Justice: Pakistan on Tuesday said that it would take the Kashmir issue to the International Court of Justice. Foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed the decision of Islamabad after New Delhi scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. While talking to the ARY News TV, Qureshi said that Pakistan would take the Kashmir issue to the ICJ. He added that the decision was taken after taking all the legal aspects into consideration. The development has come days after Pakistan faced a setback at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Ever since India decided to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two union territories, Pakistan was the first country to oppose the decision. Islamabad wasted no time to move the UNSC along with the support of China to make the issue an international matter. However, its move was opposed at the closed-door consultations at the UN Security Council (UNSC) in New York on August 16, 2019.

Pakistani government has decided to approach the International Court of Justice over Kashmir issue: Pakistan media pic.twitter.com/SAnOeeSCwe — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

Meanwhile, India continued with its stance that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and noted that the recent decision taken on Kashmir by it did not affect the area currently occupied by Pakistan. It further said that any dispute regarding Kashmir would be solved between India and Pakistan.

Apart from that, the Pakistan government, last week, decided to extend the term of Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

