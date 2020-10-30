One of the largest private universities in south India GITAM deemed university’s compound walls and some structures in Visakhapatnam were demolished due to its encroachments on Government lands. Its alleged that the university has grabbed more than 40 acres of Government land in Visakhapatnam.

YSRCP Parliamentary party chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy wrote to National medical Commission (previously MCI) to de-recognise the university’s medical college has now written letters to the union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and UGC chairman Professor Indrapal Singh on the violation of rules by GITAM university. He alleged in the letter that there was a gross violation of the rules in setting up the university. He said the facts were hidden in the submission of land ownership documents and opined that the GITAM also showed government land ownership in the report given to the UGC.

He mentioned part of the civil department structures along with the pharmacy and mechanical departments were constructed on government land. The letter stated that GITAM did not comply with the requirement to disclose details to the public as a deemed to be a university and did not include the documentary evidence related to GITAM lands to the concerned authorities. Not only in the Visakhapatnam campus. He mentioned many irregularities in Bangalore and Hyderabad campuses also.

Letter to Chairman UGC – GITAM Vizag

Letter to Hon’ble Minister for Education – GITAM Vizag

In a letter to Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on the shortcomings in the GITAM education system. He said that the rules were not followed in the case of study centers set up in Hyderabad and Bangalore. In his letter, told Pokhriyal that GITAM had not enforced the constitutional rule of reservation in job placements and was not following the rules regarding Geetham Distance Education course as a Deemed to Be University. He asked both ministry of HRD and UGC to make an inquire and take action on it.

Vijay Sai Reddy alleged that GITAM has not followed the reservation system and no protocol in staff recruitment also. there are a large scale discrepancies in awarding Ph.Ds . The deemed universities need to encourage the distance learning but it has not followed the rule. He requested the authorities to de-recognise the university status and affiliate it to the near by Andhra University. He has mentioned more than 12 major violations of the university from land grabbing to awarding PhDs.