Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday draw massive flak from rival Congress after he echoed the famous punchline 'How's the Josh' from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike during his recent public address. While attacking the ailing Goa CM, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Monday said that the Parrikar first needs to come into his senses and then talk about Josh.

Vicky Kaushal and his patent dialogue ‘How’s the Josh’ from film Uri: The Surgical Strike has been gaining popularity not only among audiences but prominent leaders too. The trend was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was recently followed by Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. With a tube tapped on his nose, Goa CM addressed a crowd while inaugurating a new 5.1 km-long bridge across the river Mandovi on Sunday. He began his address with the punchline, asking the crowd “how’s the josh?” to which the crowd responded with “high sir”.

Well, it seems that the josh of Parrikar has drawn flak from the rival Congress. While attacking the ailing Goa CM, state Congress chief Girish Chodankar on Monday said that the Parrikar first needs to come into his senses and then talk about Josh. He said that the administration has collapsed as everyone in the state is sleeping along with the ministers.

While questioning the government, he asserted that how one will see Josh among people if the government is not coming to its senses. He added that just by inaugurating the bridge that josh can’t be brought to the state.

Meanwhile, the Goa government applauded Parrikar for making a public appearance at a time when the Opposition is continuously attacking Parrikar over his capability to run the state.

The BJP-led Goa government has slammed the Opposition saying that it should now stop criticising Parrikar and stop raising eyebrows over how is he going to control the state.

