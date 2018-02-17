Even though the government might have failed to laud their efforts of removing the anti-social elements from the society, the UP Police came up with an all new strategy to not only boast their efforts but also highlight their impact on the criminals in the society. Taking to their Twitter handle, the UP Police recalled a famous dialogue from Salman Khan's Dabangg movie. The UP Police shared a number of photos of criminals who voluntarily surrendered before the police and wrote, "Police se nahi, Crime se darr lagta hai sahab".

Following a series of encounters by the Uttar Pradesh Police in order to restore the falling law and order of the state, from past few days several wanted criminals in the state have been coming out from hiding and are turning themselves in from the fear of being killed in encounters. In the number of police encounters launched by the UP Police, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s administration, several dreaded terrorists were arrested and many were gunned down by the UP security forces. Even though the government might have failed to laud their efforts of removing the anti-social elements from the society, the UP Police came up with an all-new strategy to not only boast their efforts but also highlight their impact on the criminals in the society. Taking to their Twitter handle, the UP Police recalled a famous dialogue from Salman Khan’s Dabangg movie.

Patting themselves for the massive crackdown on the criminals, the UP Police shared a number of photos of criminals who voluntarily surrendered before the police and wrote, “Police se nahi, Crime se darr lagta hai sahab”. The caption used by the UP police in their tweet was originally delivered by Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg movie which starred Salman Khan as the fierce police inspector. The original dialogue was ‘Thappad se darr nahin lagta saahab, pyar se lagta hai’. The tweet was shard just a few hours after the police stated that several criminals voluntarily came and surrendered before the police.

Following this, there were also several reports stating that a car thief surrendered himself before the police so that he could get Rs 15,000 cash reward which was announced as a bounty by the police. However, keeping the people aside, the opposition government just doesn’t seem to be happy with the crackdown by the UP Police. Akhilesh Yadav led- Samajwadi Party slammed the Yogi Adityanath government by terming the crackdown as ‘fake encounters’.