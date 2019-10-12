As the Assembly elections in the national capital are slated for next year, the infighting in Congress has increased. On Friday, Delhi Congress leaders have demanded the party in charge of PC Chacko’s removal. Leaders including Mangat Ram Singhal, Kiran Walia, Ramakant Goswami, and Jitender Kochar have accused Delhi Congress leader PC Chacko of leaking former chief minister Sheila Dikshit’s letter.

Reports said after the death of Sheila Dikshit, her son Sandeep Dikshit had written a letter to PC Chacko, where he blamed him for her mother’s death. Sandeep had also levelled serious allegations against Chacko for making statements about Sheila’s leadership and illness in her last days.

The letter which comes just the demise of Sheila Dikshit accused Chacko of mentally torturing her after the poll debacle in Lok Sabha elections 2019. Congress leaders have also levelled allegations against Chacko for his involvement in corruption and breaking the party.

It is not the Delhi alone where party leaders are fighting with each other. In Haryana, former state chief Ashok Tanwar blamed former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda for distributing party tickets on whims and fancies. He had also accused Hooda for trying to break the party in the state. Earlier, he also staged a protest along with hundreds of his supporters outside party’s president Sonia Gandhi’s 10 Janpath residence. Later, Tanwar had resigned from the party and had blamed senior leaders for targetting those who are being loyal to Rahul Gandhi.

Recently, Congress party removed Ashok Tanwar and appointed Selja Kumari as state unit chief and Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader. While Hooda had said the party is united and will form the next government in the state.

