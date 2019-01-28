Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has welcomed a new controversy on Monday as he dragged Congress leader Dinesh Gundu's wife into their Twitter spat. The 50-year-old politician on Sunday made headlines after he said if a Hindu girl is touched by a hand, then that hand should not exist.

After receiving flak over his controversial remarks stating “the hand that touches a Hindu woman must not exist”, Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde has sparked a new controversy as he dragged Congress leader Dinesh Gundu’s wife into their verbal dispute on Twitter. Earlier on Sunday, while addressing a public gathering at a function organised by the Hindu Jagrana Vedike in Karnataka’s Kodaugu district, Hegde suggested that if anyone touches a Hindu girl then that hand should be chopped off adding that people should rethink about priorities of the society and should not think of caste.

Condemning his remarks, Congress’ Karnataka unit president Dinesh Gundu Rao took to his Twitter handle and tweeted questioning him that what has he done for the development of Karnataka. He further questioned him to list down his achievements after becoming a Union Minister or an MP, adding that it is deplorable that such people have become ministers and have managed to get elected as MP’s.

All I can say for sure,it’s deplorable tht such people have become ministers & have managed to get elected as MP’s. https://t.co/IMtjPSj9aK — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 27, 2019

Well, the battle turned worst after Hegde dragged Rao’s wife into the matter. Taking a jibe the Congress leader, Hegde asked him to reveal himself as to who he is along with his achievements. He didn’t stop there as he tweeted that he only knows him as a guy who ran behind a Muslim lady.

Sad to see @AnantkumarH stoop to such low levels as to bring in personal issues.

Guess it’s his lack of culture.

Guess he hasn’t learnt from our Hindu scriptures.

Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human. https://t.co/AaX5OuUAVb — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) January 28, 2019

The Twitter spat did not end there as Rao accused Hegde of measuring such low levels as to bring personal issues. “Guess it’s his lack of culture. Guess he hasn’t learnt from our Hindu scriptures. Time hasn’t run out, he can still try and become a more dignified human,” tweeted Rao.

