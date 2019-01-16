Another Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab Baldev Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party saying that AAP has completely given up its basic ideology and principles. While Khaira was suspended from the party last November, Phoolka and Baldev were AAP heavyweights from the state. Khaira in his resignation letter had accused Kejriwal of having a “dictatorial attitude”. Though he was always vocal in the criticism of the top party leadership, Phoolka and Baldev never went on record to criticise the party.

Another Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Punjab Baldev Singh resigned from the primary membership of the party saying that AAP has completely given up its basic ideology and principles. This has come days after senior advocate and activist HS HS Phoolka and Sukhpal Singh Khaira resigned. Both Phoolka and Khaira had also alleged that the party had “totally deviated” from the ideology and principles on which it was created following the Anna Hazare movement.

While Khaira was suspended from the party last November, Phoolka and Baldev were AAP heavyweights from the state. In his resignation letter, Baldev has written that he is pained to forward the resignation from AAP because the party gave up its ideology.

Khaira in his resignation letter had accused Kejriwal of having a “dictatorial attitude”. Though he was always vocal in the criticism of the top party leadership, Phoolka and Baldev never went on record to criticise the party.

Baldev is believed to be a close aide of Sukhpal Singh Khaira and might join the latter in his recently floated the Punjabi Ekta Party.

When Khaira had launched his party, 6 AAP MLAs, including Baldev, attended the launch of his regional outfit, but they did not share the stage with Khaira and kept sitting among the visitors.

On being asked by media about his presence at the event, Baldev had said he had come to congratulate Khaira. The other five MLAs in attendance were Kanwar Sandhu, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, Pirmal Singh Khalsa, and Nazar Singh Manshahia.

