After INS Viraat remark, Congress hits back saying PM Narendra Modi uses IAF jets as personal taxi, pays just Rs 744 for election trips

Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using Indian Air Force (IAF) jets for his personal use. Congress alleged that PM Narendra Modi is just paying Rs 744 for election trips. While reacting to Pm Modi, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that PM is not scared of his sins which is committing but pointing fingers at others for the same.

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday had accused former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of using INS Viraat, the country’s pride as a personal taxi for private holidays.

As per RTI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has paid a total of Rs 1.4 crore to the IAF for 240 non-official domestic trips made by PM Narendra Modi since the start of his tenure as country’s prime minister till January 2019. The media reported also that in some cases, the amount paid seemed to be quite low as Rs 744 for an ‘H/P Balangir-H/P Patharchera’ trip by PM Modi on January 15, 2019 this year.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel has also slammed BJP for abusing Rajiv Gandhi as the former prime minister has died due to the hatred of the BJP backed VP Singh government. He also said that the Rajiv Gandhi is no longer here amongst us to answer the baseless allegations and abuses which are being unleashed on him.

Another Congress leader Pawan Khera has also attacked PM Modi over his latest remark. He has said that PM Modi had no achievements of his government to present before the voters. Khera further added that PM Modi was the first Prime Minister of the country who was seeking votes on his failures.

Meanwhile, retired Vice Admiral Pasricha who was accompanied former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi when the Gandhi’s were on board for a vacation to Lakshadweep’s Bangaram Atoll has clarified that Rajiv Gandhi was on an official visit on INS Viraat and not on any vacation.

