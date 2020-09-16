After Jaya Bachchan's fiery speech at the Parliament, Mumbai Police on Wednesday stepped up the security around the Bachchans' residence Jalsa. As per Mumbai Police, the security has been enhanced as a precautionary measure.

Mumbai Police on Wednesday stepped up the security around celebrity couple Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s Mumbai residence – Jalsa. Mumbai Police said the security has been enhanced as a precautionary measure after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan in a fiery speech slammed those who are tarnishing the film industry’s image in the Upper House of the Parliament.

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday stated that she was “ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it.”

The lawmaker also said the government should stand by the entertainment industry when some people are trying to tarnish its image. She also added people working in the entertainment industry are being “flogged” by social media.

Also Read: Army prepares for long haul at LaC, braves equipped to face harsh Ladakh winters

Also Read: Amid Ladakh stand-off, Home ministry tells Parl that there’s been no infiltration across LaC in last 6 months

Jaya Bachchan, a four-time Rajya Sabha MP had on Tuesday given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry. Actor Kangana Ranaut later responded to the Rajya Sabha MP and questioned would she say the same things if it was her daughter Shweta Bachchan or son Abhishek Bachchan who was affected.

“Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also,” Ranaut tweeted.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1.

Also Read: Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Essential Commodities Act