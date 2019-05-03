After joining BJP, Ravi Kishan's educational qualification goes from graduation to Class 12: Bhojpuri actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur has landed into a huge controversy over his educational qualification ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Reports said that the actor-turned-politician in his election affidavit claimed that he passed intermediate (Class XII) examination in 1990 from Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mumbai.

After joining BJP, Ravi Kishan’s educational qualification goes from graduation to Class 12: Bhojpuri actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur has landed into a huge controversy over his educational qualification ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Reports said that the actor-turned-politician in his election affidavit claimed that he passed intermediate (Class XII) examination in 1990 from Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce in Mumbai. However, Kisan had claimed himself to be a Bachelors in Commerce from the same institution during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The actor was a Congress candidate from Jaunpur seat in UP in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The matter came to light after a youth from Kushinagar, Santosh Kumar, lodged a complaint with the Returning Officer in Gorakhpur. It has been the second time that a BJP Lok Sabha candidate was embroiled in such controversy. Earlier this month, Union Minister Smriti Irani was also targetted for giving contradictory information regarding her education in her affidavits filed in 2004 and then in 2019.

Ravi Kishan is a resident of Baruhei village of Barahi in Karakat block of Jaunpur district of Purvanchal. Ravi Kishan’s father Pandit Shyama Narayan is a priest in Shukla Temple. Ravi Kishan was born in Santacruz Chawl in Bombay (Bombay) in the year 1969. At that time his family lived in Bombay. Father used to do dairy business. Ravi Kishan was 10 years old, only after a dispute, the family had to return to their village in Jaunpur. Later, at the age of 17, Ravi Kishan returned to Mumbai.

Kishan joined Indian National Congress (INC) from Jaunpur constituency in Uttar Pradesh, and contested in the 2014 general elections where he secured only 42,759 votes or 4.25% of the total votes. In February 2017, Kishan left the Congress Party and joined the BJP.

On April 15, 2019, the BJP released a candidate list for the 2019 general election. Ravi Kishan was named for Gorakhpur Loksabha constituency.

