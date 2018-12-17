Newly elected Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced his government decision to waive off farm loan and increase the minimum support price on maize, hours after his swearing-in. Addressing the media, Bhupesh Baghel said that both the promises were made by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, therefore, the decisions have been taken today.

Hours after taking oath as the next Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel announced his government decision of waiving off-farm loan and also increasing the Minimum support price for maize to the farmers. The MSP on maize has now been increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,700. Both the promises were made by Congress party president Rahul Gandhi during his poll campaign in the Chhattisgarh state where he had said that his party-led government will deliver its promises they are given a chance to serve to the people of the state. Earlier in the day, Kamal Nath, who sworn in as Madhya Pradesh chief minister, had announced his government decision to waive off farm loan in a relief to the farmers.

Addressing the media, the newly elected chief minister of Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel said that his party president Rahul Gandhi had promised farm loan waiver and increasing the MSP, both the decision has been taken by the government. After coming back to power in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, swearing-in ceremony of Kamal Nath as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan CM and Bhupesh Baghel as Chhattisgarh CM, took place today.

Speaking about some other decision which his government took today was to form a Special Investigating Team (SIT) in the Jhiram Ghati case where 29 people including prominent leaders like Nand Kumar Patel were killed. Bhuhpesh Baghel said that no such massacre of politicians ever took place in history, therefore it was important to nab the culprits because conspirators need to be exposed.

The Congress party improving its performance in comparison to its earlier ones, thrown out BJP out of power in three key states in the recently concluded assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These elections were being termed as the semi-final for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for next year, which will be the ultimate test for the PM Modi-led government 5-year rule.

