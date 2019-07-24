After the Karnataka crisis, the leader of the opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly Gopal Bhargava challenged Kamal Nath. He said the Congress government in the state won't last for 24 hours if 1 or 2 person from the top leadership of the party gives a signal.

A day after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed in Karnataka, BJP leader Gopal Bhargava said in the Assembly that the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh will not last for 24 hours if 1 or 2 top leaders in the party give one signal.

Kamal Nath, who was present at the house reacted courageously to Bhargava’s claim saying, Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh were not for sale and he was ready for a floor test whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wanted it. Nath also said that Bhargava should identify those top two leaders of the party.

A few days ago, former CM and Congress leader in Madya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh said, BJP had made so much money at the time of demonetisation that they are ready to buy MLAs.

However, two BJP lawmakers surprisingly extended their support in favour of a bill in Madhya Pradesh assembly on Wednesday. Sharad Kol and Narayan Tripathi are those two BJP MLA who voted for Congress government for the Congress’s Advocate Protection Bill, a long-time demand of the lawyers of the state.

Narayan Tripathi, who was a Congress lawmaker, had joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2014. This bonus two votes for the Kamal Nath government came hours after the argument occurred between chief minister Kamal Nath and the leader of opposition in the assembly Gopal Bhargava.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App