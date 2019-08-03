Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that he is planning to leave politics and joining was an accident. Last month, the Congress-JD(S) government collapsed after 16 MLAs rebelled against the government and joined BJP.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy said he is thinking to quit politics. Explaining his statement, Kumaraswamy also said that he entered in politics accidentally and also became the chief minister of Karnataka accidentally.

Kumaraswamy led the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka for 14 months before getting collapsed after losing in the trust vote in the assembly. The trust vote was prompted after 16 coalition MLAs rebelled against the coalition government.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Kumaraswamy said he was not in the chief minister position to satisfy anyone.

He also added God has given him the opportunity to become CM twice. Kumaraswamy said, In the last 14 months, he has done enough good work for Karnataka development and he is completely satisfied.

The former Karnataka CM also added, politics nowadays has become all about caste infatuation. He said, there is no place for the good people in politics.

In 1996, at the age of 36, Kumaraswamy joined politics. His father HD Deve Gowda was the Chief Minister of Karnataka then and young HD Kumaraswamy contested in the 1996 LS Polls from the Kanakapura constituency and won by a huge margin.

HD Kumaraswamy became the CM of Karnataka in May last year despite his party JD(S) finished at the third position in the state. But unfortunately, his tenure as Chief Minister has been short-lived.

