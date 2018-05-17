With its coalition failing to make any headway ruling Karnataka, despite winning 78 seats, the Congress has opened up a new front in Goa targeting the Manohar Parriakr government which enjoys a slender lead in the Goa Assembly. In Goa Assembly 2017 results, the BJP in total won 13 seats, Congress claimed victory on 17 seats, NCP won 1, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak and Goa Forward Party won 3 seats each.

The Congress party has said that since its the single largest party in Goa, therefore it should be allowed to form the government | Image for pictorial representation

With its coalition failing to make any headway ruling Karnataka, despite winning 78 seats, the Congress has opened up a new front in Goa targeting the Manohar Parriakr government which enjoys a slender lead in the Goa Assembly. The Congress party has said that since its the single largest party in the state, therefore it should be allowed to form the government. In Goa Assembly 2017 results, the BJP in total won 13 seats, Congress claimed victory on 17 seats, NCP won 1, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak and Goa Forward Party won 3 seats each. The Independents also won 3 in 40-member Assembly. Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is currently in US undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment.

The Congress Goa in-charge Chella Kumar will leave for Goa today. He along with other party leaders will meet the Governor tomorrow and convey that being the single largest party, Congress should be invited to form the government in Goa. If necessary Congress can parade its MLAs also at Governor house. The Congress leader Yatish Naik has said, “In 2017, we won 17 seats and was the single largest party and continue to be but Governor chose to invite the BJP which had 13 seats. In Karnataka, Governor invited BJP as they are the single largest party. So, we appeal to Governor to invite us to form the government.”

The recent political moves by the Congress party has come after Karnataka Governor invited the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka elections and was invited to form the government. Earlier on Wednesday, Congress-JDS approached the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka Governor’s decision to invite Yeddyurappa to take oath as next Chief Minister of Karnataka. In an overnight hearing, the Supreme Court, however, did not put a stay on Yeddyurappa’s swearing-in but asked him to produce the letter which he had given to Karnataka Governor in which he had staked claim to form the government in Karnataka.

In 2017, we won 17 seats & were single largest party & continue to be but Governor chose to invite the BJP which had 13 seats. In Karnataka, Governor invited BJP as they are the single largest party. So, we appeal to Governor to invite us to form govt: Yatish Naik, Congress #Goa pic.twitter.com/EqCl4bxi1j — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2018

