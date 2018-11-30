Mehbooba Mufti in hope of Kartarpur-like corridor to Sharda Peeth in PoK: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti believes that Kartarpur Corridor could be a game changer in volatile relations between India and Pakistan. The PDP president hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now discuss building a similar corridor to Sharda Peeth in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti in hope of Kartarpur-like corridor to Sharda Peeth in PoK: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti believes that Kartarpur Corridor could be a game changer in volatile relations between India and Pakistan. The PDP president hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now discuss building a similar corridor to Sharda Peeth in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Her statement came after she met members of the Kashmiri Pandit community this evening. She urged the prime minister to discuss this issue with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on a priority basis.

Kashmiri Pandits, from quite some time now, have been demanding that they should be allowed to visit Sharda Peeth, an ancient temple of Goddess Saraswati in PoK. It is located close to Kishen Ganga river in the Neelam Valley, around 150 km from Muzaffarabad. Her statement comes a day after she praised both countries for coming forward to build the Kartarpur Corridor, which she believes is a great example of how religion can bring people together instead of dividing them.

The Sikh community around the world have welcomed the unprecedented move by both neighbours and sees indefinite possibilities in the opening of Kartarpur corridor which is expected to be completed in 11 months before the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji next year.

He was the founder of Sikhism. The corridor will facilitate the visa-free travel of Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan where Guru Nanak Dev spent his last 18 years. It is said to be Mecca and Medina of the Sikh community. The groundbreaking ceremony for the corridor on the Indian side was held in Kartarpur on Wednesday.

