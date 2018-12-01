In her letter, Mehbooba Mufti congratulated the Prime Minister for the recently opened 3-km corridor which connects Gurdaspur, Punjab to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the holiest sites among Sikhs, in Pakistan. Then the PDP leader went on to request the Central leadership to ponder over opening the Sharda Peeth route for better peace and prosperity in the region.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating for the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and also requesting the same course to be taken for Sharda Peeth. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader hoped that her request for opening the Sharda Peeth route in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for devotees be considered seriously.

In her letter, Mehbooba Mufti congratulated the Prime Minister for the recently opened 3-km corridor which connects Gurdaspur, Punjab to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, one of the holiest sites among Sikhs, in Pakistan. Then the PDP leader went on to request the Central leadership to ponder over opening the Sharda Peeth route for better peace and prosperity in the region.

The 59-year-old politician further made her case saying the PDP has been repeatedly advocating reopening of tradition routes between India and Pakistan through Jammu and Kashmir and Sharda Peeth has been an outstanding relic of Kashmir’s glowing history.

Sharda Peeth is an important place of pilgrimage for Kashmiri Pandits and Kartarpur has encouraged the Pandit community to see a possibility of pilgrimage to it, added Mufti. She also asserted that her belief of opening the Sharda Peeth route is further strengthened by the reported offer of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to allow it along with pilgrimage to Katas Raj.

Another former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah supported Mehbooba Mufti’s request to Narendra Modi. Abdullah took to his official Twitter handle and wrote that he is happy to endorse the good steps suggested by the PDP leader. “We need to collectively ask for all historic routes to be opened in Jammu, Kashmir, Kargil and Leh all the way up to Turtuk,” added the National Conference leader in his tweet.

Sharda Peeth is an abandoned Hindu temple and ancient centre of learning along the Neelam River in the village of Sharda, in the Pakistani administered territory of Azad Kashmir. It is situated about 150 kilometres from Muzaffarabad in the valley of Mount Harmukh which is believed by Kashmiri Pandits to be the abode of Lord Shiva.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More