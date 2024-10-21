After Karva Chauth Fast, UP Woman Allegedly Kills Husband

A woman in Uttar Pradesh allegedly poisoned her husband just hours after completing the Karva Chauth fast, which is traditionally observed for a spouse's long life, following an argument over infidelity.

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman reportedly poisoned her husband just hours after completing a Karwa Chauth fast intended to pray for his long life. The tragic event unfolded in the Kaushambi district, where 32-year-old Shailesh Kumar lost his life under distressing circumstances.

Shailesh Kumar’s wife, Savita, engaged in the traditional Karwa Chauth fasting ritual on Sunday, which is typically observed by married women seeking the well-being of their husbands. She devoted the day to praying for Shailesh’s longevity while he spent his time preparing for the evening festivities associated with the occasion.

However, after breaking her fast that evening, an argument erupted between the couple. Although the disagreement appeared to subside, it set the stage for a tragic turn of events. Following their meal together, Savita allegedly instructed Shailesh to run an errand at a neighbor’s house. It was during this time that she is believed to have fled the scene.

A Disturbing Revelation

Akhilesh, Shailesh’s brother, reported that after eating, Shailesh suddenly fell ill. He was rushed to the hospital, where he managed to record a video declaration. In this heartbreaking confession, he alleged that his wife had poisoned his food. Tragically, despite medical efforts, Shailesh succumbed to the effects of the poison during treatment.

Authorities have since taken Savita into custody, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Shailesh’s death is underway.

Another Heartbreaking Incident In Jaipur

In a separate but equally tragic occurrence, a 35-year-old woman named Monika died by suicide in Jaipur after a severe argument with her husband, 38-year-old Ghanshyam Bunkar. This incident took place on the same day as Karwa Chauth, highlighting the emotional weight often associated with the festivities.

Monika became distraught when Ghanshyam returned home late from work, leading to a heated dispute between the couple. Following their argument, Monika left the house and tragically jumped in front of an oncoming train.

Ghanshyam, profoundly affected by her death, returned home and took his own life by hanging himself with her saree. Before making this heartbreaking decision, he sent a WhatsApp message to his brother, expressing his despair and providing instructions related to his work responsibilities.

