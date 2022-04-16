In an open threat to peace, harmony, law and order, Hindu organisations have announced to take out a rally in Bhopal on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. The rally comes in the backdrop of communal violence in Khargone on the ocassion of Ram Navmi.

Despite no police permission, messages were shared on whatsapp and other social media platforms, calling Hindus to participate in the rally. Hoardings, billboards and banners were also put up across the city, sharing the route and timings of the rally.

An FIR has been lodged against a man belonging to the Jai Maa Bhawani Hindu Sanghathan at Mangalwara police station. In the FIR, Anas Ali, who is the coordinator of Barkatullah Youth Forum, said that the procession will coincide with the time of evening prayers of the Muslim community. He added that Bhopal is an example for the entire nation when it comes to communal harmony.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police has shared that an FIR has been registered in Mangalwara police station, taking cognizance of the matter and legal action will be taken. He asserted that the police will not let anyone disrupt the harmony in the city and special arrangements will be made to ensure that no violence is instigated.