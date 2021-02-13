MapmyIndia CEO and Executive Director Rohan Verma said that ISRO and MapmyIndia will bring up an India made mapping portal and geospatial services. Rohan added that the collaboration would boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which would mean that users in India in future can rely on a country made solution and not a service designed outside India.

MapmyIndia, an Indian technology company that builds digital map data, telematics services, location-based SaaS and GIS AI services, has partnered with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to offer India’s indigenous maps, navigation and geospatial services.

Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director, MapmyIndia on Friday said that the two organisations will work to bring up an India made mapping portal and geospatial services. Rohan added that the collaboration would boost Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which would mean that users in India in future can rely on a country made solution and not a service designed outside India. He said in his LinkedIn post that people don’t need Google Maps/Earth any longer.

A statement issued by ISRO said that the collaboration would enable them to jointly identify and build holistic geospatial solutions utilising the earth observation datasets, “NavIC”, Web Services and APIs (application programming interface) available in MapmyIndia, “Bhuvan”, “VEDAS” and “MOSDAC” geoportals.

Additionally, ISRO already works on an India made navigation system, NavIC or the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System or IRNSS which is Navigation with Indian Constellation.

MapmyIndia’s Verma penned down a lengthy post on LinkedIn, He said, “Through the combined partnership with ISRO, MapmyIndia’s end-user maps, apps and services will now integrate with ISRO’s huge catalogue of satellite imagery and earth observation data and would be a much better, more detailed and comprehensive, as well as privacy-centric, hyper-local and indigenous mapping solution for Indians, compared to foreign map apps and solutions. Users will be able to see in MapmyIndia’s maps and services, all of India from a bird’s eye point of view, and also benefit hugely from the various map-based analytics and insights about the weather, pollution, agricultural output, land-use changes, flood and landslide disasters etc. MapmyIndia’s maps and APIs will enrich ISRO’s geoportals, empowering Indian scientists, academia, researchers and government organisations with the best of India’s satellite imagery, earth observation data and digital map data and advanced geospatial technologies, all combined together in a fully indigenous Aatmanirbhar ISRO-MapmyIndia platform.”

