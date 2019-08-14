Actor-Politician Rajnikanth who was recently criticised for complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come up with a new statement for both the leaders; he said what he meant to call both the politicians was ''Master strategist''.

Actor-Politician Rajnikanth who was recently criticised for complimenting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has come up with a new statement for both the leaders; he said what he meant to call both the politicians was ”Master strategist”.

He said; “PM Modi and Amit Shah are master strategists… One gives the plan, and other executes,”.Later on, he spoke about the Kashmir issue and explained the whole scenario as “Kashmir is a home for terrorists and extremists. To impose curfew in Kashmir and to pass it in the upper house first is a master strategy.”

The actor had said that PM Modi and Amit Shah are like Lord Krishna and Arjuna. But we don’t know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna,”

The Actor gained a lot of criticism from normal people, as well as politicians such as AIMIM chief and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K S Alagiri.K S Alagiri, said how can someone be compared to Lord Ram and Krishna who has snatched away the rights of crores of people. Today MP Asaduddin Owaisi asked if PM and Amit Shah are Krishna and Arjuna, “Who are the Pandavas and Kauravas?

he asked whether you want another Mahabharata in the country? while addressing a mob on Eid.

After gaining so much of criticism Rajnikanth said a few words to its critics.

He said; The Kashmir issue is about national security. Politicians should not politicise this.

Not just NDA even the opposition parties have also supported the Jammu Kashmir Reorganization bill. Parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party and AAP. Besides these parties, there were more parties like BJD, TRS, YSR which lend issue-based support to NDA on the Jammu Kashmir Reorganization bill.

Modi government gained unprecedented support from opposition parties as they did not think they would get support from opposition parties.

Although JDU and BJP are in alliance in Bihar still JDU did not support this bill rather Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK has also supported this bill but because of the pressure exerted on them by opposition DMK and politician Kamal Haasan AIADMK could not give its complete support as a vote to NDA.

