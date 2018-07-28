Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday demanded the removal of Justice AK Goel as National Green Tribunal (NGT) chief. The remarks by Republican Party of India (A) comes a day after Dalit Sena, Ram Vilas Paswan LJP's SC wing, warned the central government to join the nation-wide agitation called by SC/ST organisations on August 9.

After Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has raised a question on Centre’s decision to appoint Justice AK Goel as National Green Tribunal (NGT) president and demanded his removal. Speaking on the matter, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment in the Narendra Modi government, Ramdas Athawale on Saturday said Justice Goyal had given the wrong judgement on SC/ST Atrocities Act. The Republican Party of India (A) president further said he don’t think it is appropriate to appoint Justice AK Goel as NGT chairman.

I am a party of BJP-led NDA, but I demand that Justice AK Goel should be removed from the from the post of NGT chief. He further said that appointment has hurt the feelings of Dalit community. Recently, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an NDA ally, demanded that Justice Goel should be removed as NGT chairman. The SC wing of LJP, Dalit Sena had said that it will join the countrywide protest announced by the SC/ST organisations on August 9.

The Congress had also slammed the government for appointing Supreme Court judge AK Goel as green court chief. In his farewell speech, Justice AK Goel had justified his decision to introduce safeguard measures, suspending immediate arrest under the SC/ST Act. On April 2 when Bharat Bandh was announced by the SC/ST Organisations, at least 10 persons had died during the nation-wide protest.

On March 21, the Supreme Court judge Justice AK Goel expressed its concern over the misuse of SC/ST Act and introduced the provisions of the anticipatory bill under the act meant to prevent the atrocities against scheduled caste and scheduled tribe.

