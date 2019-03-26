Joshi who has been party president and union minister in the past had given up his Varanasi seat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and had instead contested from Kanpur where he won by a huge margin. Not just Joshi, but other veterans like Advani, Kalraj Mishra, Shanta Kumar and Kariya Munda were apprised by party general secretary Ramalal that they would not contest in the Lok Sabha poll

After not making to the list of 40 star campaigners list released by BJP on Tuesday, party veteran Murli Manohar Joshi has said that he has been asked by high-command to not contest in the upcoming polls. In a letter released to Kanpur voters, the 85-year-old leader said that party general secretary Ramlal has asked him not to contest the elections. Not just Kanpur but elsewhere too, he has been excluded to contest for the polls, said Joshi. Another party veteran excluded from the list if LK Advani.

Joshi, who has been party president and union minister in the past had given up his Varanasi seat for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and instead contested from Kanpur where he won by a huge margin. Not just Joshi, but other veterans like Advani, Kalraj Mishra, Shanta Kumar and Kariya Munda were apprised by party general secretary Ramalal that they would not contest in the Lok Sabha poll.

Recently, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari when asked about the exclusion of veterans like Joshi and Advani from the 2019 candidates’ list, he responded that tickets are distributed in accordance with party strategy and not seniority. However, when it comes to the stature of these leaders, they play a significant role, said Gadkari.

Joshi is also one of the founding members of BJP, and like another veteran LK Advani, he too was denied any post after the party came to power in 2014, and was henceforth, included in a five-member Margdarshak Mandal along with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, though the group was never operational in the past five years. It will be for the first time that MM Joshi won’t be part of Lok Sabha.

Who is Murli Manohar Joshi?

Joshi’s tryst with politics started with RSS in Delhi as he participated in the Cow Protection Movement in 1953-54, he was also part of Kumbh Kisan Andolan in UP in 1955. He was elected General Secretary of the Janata Parliamentary Party in 1980 after Janata Party formed country’s first non-Congress government.

In 1980, when Janata Party was dissolved, it resulted in the formation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), where Joshi held the post of General Secretary and treasurers in the initial days. It was under former PM Vajpayee that MM Joshi served as the Union Minister for Human Resource Development.

