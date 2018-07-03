Days after the gang rape of a seven-year-old in Mandsaur district, a 4-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped by her father’s friend in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh. Local police have registered a case into the matter and arrested Mahendra Singh Gaud, who is purportedly victim’s father friend and live nearby girl’s home in Parasamania village.

In yet another shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh, a 4-year-old girl was kidnapped, raped by her father’s friend in Satna district. According to reports, she has been referred to All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for further treatment after doctors of a local hospital found her condition critical. After registering a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), police have arrested accused, Mahendra Singh Gaud, into the matter who is purportedly victim’s father friend and live nearby girl’s home in Parasamania village.

In its initial investigation, police have found that the shocking incident occurred when the victim girl was sleeping outside her home with her father, who went to the toilet but when he returned, his daughter was not there. He woke up his wife and started searching for their daughter. Later, the couple found her in critical condition in a field nearby their village.

The incident has been reported days a seven-year-old was kidnapped and raped in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur, the following incident outraged the country, following the heinous crime, people took to streets, protesting and demanding justice for victim . National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) reports have clearly indicated that crime against women, especially minors, have spiked in the Madhya Pradesh in the recent years.

Opposition parties in the state have questioned law and order in the state, saying that government is not taking necessary action to stop crime against women in the state.

Days ago, Congress president Rahul Gandhi expressed his anger over Mandsaur rape incident and demanded speedy justice for the victim and further asked the authorities to strengthen law and order system of the country to make this country a better place for our children.

