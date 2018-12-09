Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Opposition meet on December 10: Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee might skip tomorrow's crucial Opposition meet, which has been manly called by Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to forge an anti-BJP front.

Mamata Banerjee likely to skip Opposition meet on December 10: Just a day before the announcement of results of assembly elections in 5 states, the Opposition forces are scheduled to hold a crucial meeting on Monday, December 10, which has been manly called by Telugu Desam Party supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to “protect the nation” as the “democracy is in danger”, also to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of 2019 general elections.

After Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, it’s Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee who might skip the crucial meet, where Opposition forces are scheduled to plan a strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, medai reports said. It is also a roll call for the Opposition parties who are willingly going to be a part of the grand alliance (mahagatbandhan).

In early September, when the common bore the brunt of rising fuel prices Mamata had then denied her participation in the nationwide protest which was called by the Congress.

However, when she recently met TDP chief Naidu in Kolkata she said, everyone will be the face of the grand alliance as all the Opposition parties are coming together to fight against the Modi-led BJP government.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, there were reports which said that Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will attend the crucial meeting.

Other leaders who are expected to be part of the meeting include Dravida Munnetra Kazagham’s M.K. Stalin, National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.

The meeting comes at a when arch rival-Congress and TDP have joined hands to forge an anti-BJP front and are also fighting against Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Telangana Assembly elections 2018.

