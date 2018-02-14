Slamming Congress president Rahul Gandhi's remarks against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uma Bharti said that the Congress must not forget that how on a call from Jawahar Lal Nehru (then Prime Minister) RSS swayamsevaks helped India in 1948-1948 when Jammu and Kashmir was under attack. Uma Bharti said that then the Indian Army was not that hi-tech that it could reach the battleground promptly, Pandit Nehru wrote a letter to then RSS chief Guru Golwalkar, seeking the assistance of RSS swayamsevaks in J&K. It was after that the RSS swayamsevaks rushed to Jammu and Kashmir for assistance.

Addressing the media on Tuesday over Rahul Gandhi remark against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, BJP leader Uma Bharti said that the Kashmir ruler Maharaja Hari Singh was not willing to sign the treaty to be the part of India in order to maintain autonomy in his state. As per a report by New Indian Express, seeking the end of the rule of regency, Pakistan, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah attacked India and the attack was so big that the Pakistani forces had soon reached up to Udhampur in Jammu. Highlighting the big contributions of RSS workers, Uma Bharti said, “Then the Indian Army was not that hi-tech that it could reach the battleground promptly, Pandit Nehru wrote a letter to then RSS chief Guru Golwalkar, seeking assistance of RSS swayamsevaks in J&K. It was after that the RSS swayamsevaks rushed to Jammu and Kashmir for assistance”.

Restraining herself from commenting on the remarks made by Mohan Bhagwat, she said, “We cannot comment on the RSS chief’s statements as he is the head of our family”. Hinting that Mohan Bhagwat did no wrong by expressing his views, Uma Bharti said that everyone in the country including the RSS chief has the right to freedom of speech and expression and the right is not just limited to a few. Earlier, a controversy was stirred after RSS chief stated that the Indian Army would take six months to prepare the society, whereas the Sangh swayamsevaks, despite not being from a military organization, but being disciplined cadres, they can be trained in just three days.