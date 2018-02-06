Taking on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi termed Rafale deal a scam. Rahul's attack at the BJP-led government came after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denied to disclose the details of the deal saying that it was classified information. The details of the agreement for 36 jets could not be disclosed as it was "classified information", Nirmala Sitharaman said.

"The Defence Minister says that we will not reveal the amount paid for buying Rafael aircrafts. What does this mean? This only means there is a scam," alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi while hitting out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Tuesday called the Rafale deal with France a scam. Such remarks from the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi came after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman denied to disclose the details of the Rafale agreement. The Defence Minister in the Parliament said that details of the agreement for 36 jets could not be disclosed as it was “classified information”. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “the Defence Minister says that we will not reveal the amount paid for buying Rafael aircrafts. What does this mean? This only means there is a scam. Modi ji personally went to Paris, he changed the deal. The whole country knows it.”

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi further took to his Twitter account and said, Top Secret (Not for Distribution). RM says the price negotiated for each RAFALE jet by the PM and his “reliable” buddy is a state secret. In a ‘sarcastic’ tweet, Rahul Gandhi while highlighting two action points said: 1) Informing Parliament about the price is a national security threat. 2) Brand all who ask, Anti National. It’s not the first time when the Congress party has hit out at the PM Modi led government on Rafale deal.

Top Secret

(Not for Distribution) RM says the price negotiated for each RAFALE jet by the PM and his "reliable" buddy is a state secret. Action Points

1.Informing Parliament about the price is a national security threat

2.Brand all who ask, Anti National#TheGreatRafaleMystery — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 6, 2018

However, giving a clarification on the matter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on earlier occasions had said that it was one of the best deals in the history and that the government saved taxpayers money. In December 2017,

questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for being silent on the price at which the French Rafale aircraft were purchased, the Congress had asked why they passed over an offer for Eurofighter Typhoon, which was 59 million eurow cheaper. The party raised the issue after a news website The Print did the story, headlined “Before Rafale deal, Modi government passed over to buy Rs 453 crore/unit cheaper Eurofighter”, and saying an offer to the top level of the Indian government “involved diverting deliveries of Eurofighter Typhoon jets from Britain, Italy and Germany to meet urgent Indian requirements”.