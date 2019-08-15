After Pakistan, China asks UN Security Council meeting to discuss Jammu and Kashmir: After Pakistan, China has moved United Nation Security Council and asked for an official meeting to discuss India’s move to abrogate Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir for decades. Reports quoting a top diplomat said that Beijing’s request came days after Pakistan wrote on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir to the Council President for the month of August, Poland. It has been reported that the letter has recently been submitted to the UN, however, no date for the meeting has been scheduled yet.

The UN diplomat also confirmed that China has submitted a formal request to Poland for an emergency meeting to discuss the India-Pakistan question. The UNSC is yet to schedule a time and date for the meeting as it has to take into account the preferences of other Council members. The official further added that Friday morning could be the earliest realistic option for the meeting, however, no final decision has been yet taken on the time of the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has recently confirmed that Pakistan has moved the UNSC to discuss the decision taken by India to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The letter was sent to the president of the Security Council, Polish Ambassador Joanna Wronecka. Qureshi has further confirmed that the letter would be soon shared to all members of the UNSC.

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, on the contrary, in a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the decision to revoke Article 370 was an internal matter for India. He added that the decision has nothing to with Pakistan.

