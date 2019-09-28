Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said the UN must let Kashmiris decide their fate through UN resolution. Referring to Article 370 abrogation in Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said the people were in lockdown for over 50 days with normalcy not returning to the state anytime soon.

Speaking at the UNGA, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also raked up the Kashmir issue asserting that it should be resolved under the UN resolution and bilateral agreements. He said no unilateral action should have been made on the issue.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who also spoke at the UNGA expectantly raised Kashmir issue and threatened nuclear war possibility between India and Pakistan. During his 50-minute long speech, he focused on Pakistan economy, minority persecution, Islamophobia and Kashmir. Spending a good amount of time on the other issues, Khan took a deliberate pause and underlined the reason he had come for the UNGA. He asserted that Kashmir is the reason why he wanted to speak at the UNGA and began hurling Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre with communal accusations, saying the Indian premier was an RSS ideologue, a school of thought that apparently is anti-Muslims.

Referring to Article 370 abrogation in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Khan said the people were in lockdown for over 50 days with normalcy not returning to the state anytime soon. He said the world needs to stand in solidarity with Kashmiris and fight for their justice.

UN Resolution that has been the bone of contention between the Indian government and Kashmiris, Khan said. He added that the UN ought to let Kashmiris decide their fate through UN resolution.

India, on the other hand, manoeuvred its Right to reply and told the international community that there was massive persecution of minorities in Pakistan. The Indian delegation underlined that Islamabad was a terror haven with 130 UN-designated terrorists. Further, India slammed Pakistan on why it was giving pension to terrorists.

Prime Minister Modi in his 15-minute address only spoke about the development initiatives vis-a-vis sanitation, poverty, plastic ban and terrorism. With no direct reference to Pakistan, Modi said the world community needs to unite against terror.

