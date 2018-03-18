Army chief Bipin Rawat has said that Indian Army is capable to fight with whatever defence weapons are available. The statement by Bipin Rawat has come 5 days after the parliamentary committee tabled a report in Parliament saying that Army lacks funds, weapons for 10 days intense war. Speaking over defence procurement, Rawat said procurement of weapons is not an overnight process.

Five days after the parliamentary committee alerted the defence officials over lack of funds and availability of defence weapons in the country, army chief Bipin Rawat, has said that Indian Army is capable to fight with whatever defence weapons are available. Speaking over the recent report, Army chief Rawat said, “Defence weapons don’t get out of date overnight. Nothing is new in these reports. Previous reports have also suggested the same. Our soldiers have trained in a way that they can fight in any situation, even whatever weapons are available to them. The parliamentary forces are also using the weapons termed as outdated.

Four days ago, Indian Army told the Parliamentary Standing Committee that it lacks funds, emergency procurement, weapons for 10 days intense war, future acquisitions and also strategic roads along the China border. Following the deposition to the Committee, the report was tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. Recently, Army Chief Rawat had also said that India is focusing on manufacturing weapons in the country. Rawat in a statement said, “We have always depended on the import of equipment in the country. And therefore, what happened was, we did not allow the indigenous industry to develop.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi government mismanaged Jammu and Kashmir like never before: Manmohan Singh

While speaking over the procedure of defence procurement and challenges of a limit budget with the financial crunch, he said, “Procurement of weapons is not an overnight process. It’s not that you got to a grocery store, pay the amount and get the weapons. The process is underway.” Gen Bipin Rawat talks to the journalists on the sidelines of the inaugural event in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister of Uttrakhand Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated the Garhwal Rifles War Memorial Boys and Girls Hostel in state’s capital where Rawat was present. Speaking over parliamentary panel suggestion that 5 years of military service must be made compulsory for anyone desirous of joining government service, General Rawat said that it is good if people want to join forces.

ALSO READ: It sounds like rhetoric of a loser: Nirmala Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi’s plenary session speech

ALSO READ: Gujarat lags behind in education and health sectors, says Niti Ayog Vice Chairman

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App