After PM Modi bindis, Main Bhi Chowkidar cups used by IRCTC to serve tea, Railways act on complaint: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Indian Railways have been drawing flak over reported violation of model code of conduct. On Friday, a picture surfaced on several social media platforms demonstrating ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ cup being used by a private vendor to serve tea and coffee to passengers in Shatabdi train. Reports said that the matter copped up after a Twitter user, Payal Mehta, tweeted a picture highlighting how Main Bhi Chowkidar branding is being used on the train.

She further listed the details that Train No. 12040, Kathgodam Shatabdi, has served the tea twice in these cups, and questioned the Election Commission was not this the violation of the model code of conduct. Her tweet has been retweeted several times and the matter was soon taken in cognisance by the IRCTC North Zone. The IRCTC clarified that the matter is currently being investigated.

A colleague shares how #MainBhiChowkidar branding is being used on train….

Train No. 12040 #KathgodamShatabdi has tea served twice in these cups!

Is this not violation of MCC??@RailMinIndia @SpokespersonECI @PiyushGoyal @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/hZjhCnUP9U — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) March 29, 2019

The IRCTC also asserted that the cups were not being approved by it and were withdrawn with an immediate effect. The corporation further highlighted that only a few of the cups were in circulation and an explanation over that had been called from Supervisor/Pantry Incharges. The IRCTC further assured that a show cause notice has been served for this misconduct and on the top of that Rs 1 lakh fine has been imposed on the service provider.

Earlier, the Election Commission had sought an explanation from the Railway and Civil Aviation Ministries on railway tickets and Air India boarding passes carrying the photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on them. The poll body said printing of the Prime Minister’s photographs at the cost of public exchequer on tickets and boarding passes violates the model code of conduct.

Following the EC criticism, the Railways directed its 17 zones against not to sell tickets with Modi’s photographs on it. Air India also did the same. The airway tickets and Air India boarding passes carried an advertisement featuring Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani pertaining to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

