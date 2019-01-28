Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's video with the audience chanting "high sir," after her phrase has gone viral on the internet with the tweet being retweeted multiple times. The clip wherein she can be seen chanting the catchphrase has alone garnered 14,000 likes and 4,300 retweets.

High Josh surged at the Central Spirit Mall in Bellandur on Sunday afternoon after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman watched film Uri: The Surgical Strike with war veterans and used the viral catchphrase ‘How’s the josh’ at the end. Sitharaman’s video with the audience chanting “high sir,” after her phrase has gone viral on the internet with the tweet being retweeted multiple times. The clip wherein she can be seen chanting the catchphrase has alone garnered 14,000 likes and 4,300 retweets.

Not only this, several videos of Minister being greeted by the war veterans and their family members amid chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram!”, besides, of course, the film’s most popular catch line “How’s the josh?- High Sir!” have made the tweeple headlines.

While the movie has proved to be a blockbuster packing theatres to ‘houseful’ even on weekdays, the phrase How’s the Josh from the film has gone viral. Firs,t it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who used it during the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai, last week. Even then, the audience that comprised of bigwigs from Bollywood, shouted back, “High sir!”.

On Sunday morning, it was Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar who asked the audience,” “How’s the josh?” to which the audience replied, “High Sir”. Parrikar chanted this before inaugurating the bridge over river Mandovi. “How is the josh? How is the josh? I will transfer my josh to you and sit here and speak a few words,” Parrikar said.

#WATCH: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar asks, "How's the Josh", at the inauguration function of the new Mandovi bridge "Atal Setu" in Panaji. pic.twitter.com/53KL0qEcaI — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2019

Parrikar has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, and New York since February last year during which Finance Minister Arun Jaitley got the additional Defence portfolio before it was permanentaly given to Nirmala Sitharaman.

