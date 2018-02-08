Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju has shared a video of hysterical laughter by mythological character 'Surpanakha' linking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comment on Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In a response to the video, Renuka Chowdhary said that the video is highly objectionable and she will file privilege.

Responding to the video posted by Kiren Rijiju, Renuka Chowdhry said, “this is highly objectionable, and I am going to file for the privilege.” After her loud outburst, Modi compared her laugh with one of the characters in Ramanand Sagar’s epic series. In the video shared by Kiren Rijiju, Congress leader is compared with Surupnakha, who was Lankan King Ravana’s sister. Rijiju’s video has been further shared by 800 users. The video openly mocks Congress MPs laughter and the video is made in such a way that it joins the two incidents perfectly. Here is the video:

Modi took a jibe on Renuka Chowdhary after she gave her reaction to his claim that it was Lal Krishna Advani’s 1998 speech in Rajya Sabha where one will find the genesis of Aadhaar.In her response to PM Modi, Renuka Chowdhary said, “PM made a personal remark, what else do you expect from him? I can’t fall to that level to reply to him. This is actually called denigrating the status of a woman.”