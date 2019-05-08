After PM Narendra Modi's challenge to Congress, Delhi girl Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dares prime minister to fight 2019 polls on fake promises: After PM Modi challenged Congress to contest the remaining two phases of the 2019 elections on the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday dared PM Modi to contest the last two phases of the 2019 polls on notebandi, GST, women's safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth. Priyanka threw the open challenge at the prime minister saying it is a Delhi girl who has been challenging him.

After PM Narendra Modi’s challenge to Congress, Delhi girl Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dares prime minister to fight 2019 polls on fake promises: It seems that the unending verbal brawl between Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not coming to an end too soon. After PM Modi challenged Congress to contest the remaining two phases of the 2019 elections on the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday dared PM Modi to contest the last two phases of the 2019 polls on notebandi, GST, women’s safety and unfulfilled promises to the youth. Priyanka threw the open challenge at the prime minister saying it is a Delhi girl who has been challenging him.

It was the first-ever rally of Priyanka Gandhi in Delhi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She was also joined by former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. Priyanka held the rallies in the national capital to campaign for two candidates including Sheila Dikshit, who is contesting from Northeast Delhi, and boxer Vijender Singh, the Congress candidate from south Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi: Ek Dilli ki ladki apko khuli chunauti de rahi hai.Chunav ke akhiri 2 charan notebandi par ladiye,GST par ladiye,mahilaon ki suraksha par ladiye aur un vadon par ladiye jo aapne poore desh ke naujawano se jhoothe vaade kiye,dhokha diya un par ladiye pic.twitter.com/FIoIIZ6OL0 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019

The ongoing verbal spat between the two national parties commenced last week after PM Modi called the former Minister “Brahstachari no. 1”. He said that he died being corrupt no 1, referring to the Bofors scam, however, his courtiers gave him a clean chit.

Soon after his remark, Priyanka retorted saying when the BJP goes out of issues it targets her family. She added, without naming anyone, it was arrogance that led to the downfall of Duryodhana in Mahabharata.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also took shots at Priyanka Gandhi saying that she has been wasting her time by doing the rallies in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He also targetted both Priyanka and Congress scion Rahul Gandhi for avoiding the states where it has a clear fight with the BJP.

