Two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in Jammu and Kashmir government resigned after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally breaks his silence over recent heinous crimes against minor girls. Both the ministers - Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga and Forest Minister Lal Singh had backed the men accused in the Kathua rape case. Addressing a rally in New Delhi, PM Modi said we all are ashamed of it.

Hours after Jammu and Kashmir minister and Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq Mufti said that BJP and PDP are partners in crime, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ministers in the J&K government submitted their resignation. Both the ministers – Industries Minister Chandra Prakash Ganga and Forest Minister Lal Singh had backed the men accused in the Kathua rape case. Some reports have suggested that resignation from both of them comes after PDP puts its pressure on the alliance partner BJP that it is getting difficult continue their coalition in this environment.

The ministers stepped down from their post after Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally breaks his silence and spoke about the heinous crimes against minor girls. Addressing a rally in New Delhi, Narendra Modi said, “Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society, we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice”.

ALSO READ: Day after midnight march, Rahul Gandhi asks why is PM Modi silent on Kathua, Unnao rapes

Opposition parties were continuously attacking Narendra Modi over his silence in the wake of incidents like Unnao and Kathua. Yesterday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called a midnight candlelight march to the India Gate. Today, Tassaduq also said that despite being in a ruling alliance, we are not trusted.

Stressing on the unhappy alliance, he stated that we are supposed to be partners in restoring this place, but due to non-fulfilling of commitments, “we have ended up being partners in a crime that an entire generation of Kashmiris might have to pay with their blood.”

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi said PM’s silence is unacceptable. He posted some questions and asked Prime Minister to speak up. Rahul Gandhi in his tweet wrote, “ Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. What do you think about the growing violence against women & children? Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state? India is waiting. #SpeakUp.

ALSO READ: PM Modi rides to North Delhi by Metro, clicks selfies with passengers

ALSO READ: Arrest UP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, orders Allahabad High Court in Unnao rape case

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App