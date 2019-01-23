Hours after Priyanka Gandhi was appointed as Congress general secretary of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said next Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be from his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi. The Congress president was speaking to his supporters in Amethi.

The Congress would have a coalition government in Delhi, while the party will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with full force, the Congress scion said. His comments come hours after the Congress party, in a string of appointments, announced that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be its new general secretary of the eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: Aaj maine Priyanka ko General Seceratary bana diya hai UP ka, matlab ab yahan pe Congress apna CM bithane ka kaam karegi, Dilli mein Congress party ke gathbandhan ki sarkar or UP mein poore dum se Congress party ladegi. pic.twitter.com/79Ao9g0NQx — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 23, 2019

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the controversial Rafale deal, the Congress chief said chowkidar Modi gave Rs 30, 000 crore to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence by ignoring Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as offset partner in defence deal with France. Priyanka Gandhi’s surprise entry into politics has evoked reactions from almost all political parties, with some describing it as the most awaited entry in Indian politics. Earlier in the day, the Congress president also visited his mother Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli.

Poll experts believe that Priyanka Gandhi will play a crucial role in eastern Uttar Pradesh along with her brother Rahul Gandhi ahead of crucial 2019 polls. Priyanka Gandhi, which is seen as natural in politics, has confined herself to the constituencies of her brother Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi – Amethi and Rae Bareli – till now.

