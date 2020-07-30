Congress Party Leader, Rahul Gandhi congratulated the IAF for the Rafale fighter jets, while also repeating the same questions he and his party has asked of the Government of India, back in the 2019 election campaign, centered around the alleged corruption of the Rafale deal made by the GOI.

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress Leader, took to twitter to raise questions over the legitimacy of the Rafale deal.

The Congress party, after congratulating the Air Force over the new Rafale Fighter Jets, repeated its old queries over the procurement of the Rafale Fighter Jets.

Based around supposed over-pricing, delayed delivery, and offset contracts, the questions were reminiscent of the election run-up in 2019, when the Congress Party had made the Rafale deal a key campaign issue. In November of 2019, following a Congress petition, the Supreme Court had exonerated the government on any and all charges.

In a tweet, Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Congratulations to IAF for Rafale. Meanwhile, can GOI answer? Why each aircraft costs 1570 crore instead 526 crore? Why 36 aircraft were bought instead of 126? Why was bankrupt Anil given a Rs. 30,000 crore contract instead HAL?

Also Read: West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra dies at 78

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: Over 52k cases in 24 hours, tally nears 16 Lakh mark

The Congress Party’s decision to not hold a press conference, as they have done previously when accusing the BJP of corruption, and instead offer a tweet in reaction, seems to suggest that the attacks are more of a formality, than a coordinated line of questioning.

Also Read: Ram Lalla to don green attire with Navratnas on Bhoomi Pujan Day

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App