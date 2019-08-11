After Rahul Bose's Rs 442 banana bill, Mumbai hotel charges Rs 1700 for 2 boiled eggs: After a hotel charged Rahul Bose with Rs 442 for two bananas, a Mumbai man charged Rs 1700 for 2 boiled eggs. Scroll down to know more about the story.

After Rahul Bose’s Rs 442 banana bill, Mumbai hotel charges Rs 1700 for 2 boiled eggs: If you have not yet come over a couple of most extravagant bananas introduced by Rahul Bose then here is the most expensive pair of boiled eggs, you need to know about. Recently, a man asked Rahul Bose to initiate a protest against the hotels that charge exorbitant rates for providing general amenities. The man posted a picture of the hotel bill, which highlighted that the hotel charged him Rs 1700 for two boiled eggs. Well, the rest of the bill is not reasonable too. The picture has been posted by Kartik Dhar on his official Twitter handle. And this time too, the Twitter flooded with some ROFL comments which were inevitable.

Earlier on August 1, 2019, Bose sparked a massive controversy after he tweeted a picture of the bill where he claimed that the hotel he was staying in charged him Rs 442.50 for two bananas. He was staying in JW Marriott, Chandigarh which was soon issued a show-cause notice by the Excise and Taxation Department of Chandigarh. Reports said that the hotel was fined Rs 25,000 for collecting GST on the items which do not come under the tax slab.

Let’s not divert from the topic and take a look at the meme fest that has been going on in the town ever since the man has posted the picture:

2 eggs for Rs 1700 at the @FourSeasons Mumbai. @RahulBose1 Bhai Aandolan karein? pic.twitter.com/hKCh0WwGcy — Kartik Dhar (@KartikDhar) August 10, 2019

It is equivalent to my breakfast budget for four seasons. — Toronto Dreams (@TorontoDreams) August 11, 2019

Boiled egg for 1700 bucks ?! Ostrich eggs they kya ? — Witch (@witchs_broom) August 10, 2019

Dinosaur ka anda tha bhai 1700 toh kaafi reasonable hai! — shash (@aslileo) August 11, 2019

Ande sona ki hoga — Sheshkumar SC (@sheshkumarsc) August 11, 2019

Lagta hai sone k ande denewali murgi hai inke pass. — Hot Shot Fella (@HotShotFella) August 11, 2019

Apart from that, social media is also suspecting that the eggs were the dragon eggs from the Games of Thrones.

