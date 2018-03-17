After Rahul Gandhi’s remark that states the nation is tired under the BJP government has annoyed a number of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders. Hitting back at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain has said that it is not the country that is tired, it is the Congress party that is tired.

In his address, Rahul Gandhi hit out at BJP and said the big difference between Congress and BJP is they use anger whereas we use love and regard for our fellow humans

“The nation is not tired, it’s the Congress party that is tired & on a downward spiral,” reads the recent tweet posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain. His tweet came as a befitting reply for the Indian National Congress (INC) president Rahul Gandhi, who earlier claimed that the country is ‘tired’ under the BJP government. In his tweet, he further added, “the nation is on a path of resurgence and towards building a new India.” Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing the 84th Plenary Session of the Congress Party in New Delhi claimed that only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation. It was Rahul Gandhi’s first address to a Congress plenary since becoming party president.

In his address, he hit out at BJP and said the big difference between Congress and BJP is they use anger whereas we use love and regard for our fellow humans. His claims seem to provoke various BJP leaders and made former Union Minister express party’s exasperation through his tweet which reads: “Mr. Rahul Gandhi, the nation is not tired, it’s the Congress party that is tired & on a downward spiral. The nation is on a path of resurgence & towards building a #NewIndia.” On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi thrashed the Opposition for promoting hate-driven, divisive politics in the country.

Mr. Rahul Gandhi, the nation is not tired, it's the congress party that is tired & on a downward spiral. The nation is on a path of resurgence & towards building a #NewIndia — Shahnawaz Hussain (@ShahnawazBJP) March 17, 2018

The plenary session of Congress was organised to bring the regional parties across the country together to challenge the power of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP. The plenary session was attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former party president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states. During his address, Gandhi also claimed that it is only the Congress party symbol that can bring the country together.

