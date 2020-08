Shiv Sena alleged that BJP wants to dislodge Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra by September after making an unsuccessful attempt to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan.

Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that BJP wants to dislodge Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra by September after making an unsuccessful attempt to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan. In an editorial in its mouthpiece, Saamna, Shiv Sena said that BJP’s policy is they will not allow the functioning of governments which disagree with its thoughts.

The editorial read that congress has achieved a feat in saving the government in Rajasthan. The Shiv Sena on Wednesday alleged that BJP wants to dislodge Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra by September after making an unsuccessful attempt to topple Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Rajasthan.State Assembly session is starting from Friday and Chief Minister Gehlot has a clear mandate to run the government. Everybody is laughing at BJP’s ‘jod tod’ (attempts at cobbling up numbers). Their policy is simple they will not allow to run and topple those governments which disagree with its thoughts.

The political crisis in Rajasthan began after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot. After a meeting with Congress top leadership, Pilot has agreed to work for the party. Pilot was removed from the posts of Rajasthan Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister after differences reportedly emerged within the state unit.

The editorial said that the rebellion of Pilot could not succeed as he could not gather the number of MLAs and BJP could not make through Ashok Gehlot’s ‘Chakravyuh’ (strategic planning). It said that BJP leaders said that they will dislodge the Maharashtra government by September. It asked that after being unsuccessful in government, what is this policy to dislodge the government in Maharashtra? They should happily make efforts to destabilise and dislodge the Maharashtra government. It further read that BJP even wants to dislodge the government in Jharkhand.

Sena also targeted the ruling party the Centre alleging lack of support and assistance to state governments led by Opposition parties.

The editorial read that Operation ‘Kamal’ could not be successful in Rajasthan, operation in Maharashtra was unsuccessful. It read that now bogus doctors have set a new date for operation in September, operation in Rajasthan continue for a month but was unsuccessful. It said that BJP should learn something from it.

In Assembly polls, BJP emerged as the single largest party in Maharashtra with 105 seats followed with Shiv Sena with 56 seats, NCP bagged 54 seats while Congress got 44 seats in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance won an absolute majority in the election but could not form the government over the issue of chief ministerial post. Later, Shiv Sena along with NCP and Congress formed the government in the state under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.

