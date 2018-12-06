After Ravan Yatra jibe, Mamata Banerjee blocks BJP's Rath Yatra in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee on November 16 had announced that her party will perform a 'purification' drive along the route where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise its rath yatras. Terming the 'Rath Yatra' as 'Ravan Yatra', she also made it clear that the drive would be conducted a day after the BJP concludes its rath yatras.

After Ravan Yatra jibe, Mamata Banerjee blocks BJP’s Rath Yatra in West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Mamata Banerjee has reportedly denied permission to BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Mamata Banerjee on November 16 had announced that her party will perform a ‘purification’ drive along the route where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise its rath yatras. Terming the ‘Rath Yatra’ as ‘Ravan Yatra’, she also made it clear that the drive would be conducted a day after the BJP concludes its rath yatras.

Instead, Trinamool Congress organised ‘Nam Sankirtan Sabha’ at the Dak Bunglo Maidan of Bolpur in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Wednesday to woo Hindu voters in a bid to upend BJP’s ‘Rath Yatra’.

The West Bengal BJP unit had decided take out three rath yatras in December covering all the 42 parliamentary constituencies of the state to woo Hindu voters. According to reports, BJP president Amit Shah is likely to take part in the rath yatra that will start from the temple town of Tarapith in Birbhum district on December 3, 2018. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced the rath yatras would be held in December, but the campaign for the programme will begin just after Durga Puja.

On Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, Mamata Banerjee asked people to uphold the secular fabric of the country. Asking people to observe 6th December as ‘Sanhati Dibas’ in Bangla, she said just like a human body is incomplete without all organs, India is incomplete without all communities, religions, castes, creed and gender.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (December 5) said 12, 000 farmers were committing suicide in BJP-ruled states. She asked why farmers were not getting food in the BJP-ruled states at a rally at Bajkul in East Midnapore district. According to reports, several farmers in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan committed suicide this year due to crop failure and debt.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More