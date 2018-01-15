A couple of days after four senior Supreme Court judges in a presser for the first time came out in open and addressed burning issues in the Indian judicial system saying mentioning that there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary in the country if democracy is to be protected. In an exclusive, NewsX tried to decode the turn of event that might have led to this development.

In a never before witnessed move, four senior Supreme Court (SC) judges — Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph — on Friday (January 12) held a press conference and raised their concerns about the administrative problems ailing the judicial system, saying that there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary in the country if democracy is to be protected. The senior Supreme Court judges also went on to say that democracy will not survive unless judiciary is preserved. Giving their initial reactions on the SC judges presser, a number of other senior SC and High Court judges while expressing their view were of the opinion that there must have been some compelling reasons or the last resort for the judges to come out and speak out in the media.

A plethora of people across political spectrum shared their views analysing the reasons behind the senior Supreme Court judges unprecedented move. Many judges supported the SC judges’ move to come out in the open and having their say, while some argued against it. Putting their issues out, senior SC judges in a 7-page statement even targeted the Chief Justice of India. In one of the statements the SC judges said, “It is with great anguish and concern that we have thought it proper to address this letter to you so as to highlight certain judicial orders passed by this court which has adversely affected the overall functioning of the justice delivery system and the independence of the high courts besides impacting the administrative functioning of the office of the Honourable the Chief Justice of India.” Now, days, after this big development took place, NewsX through 7 different angles, has tried to unfold how and what led to this rift within the judiciary that forced the senior SC judges to take this step. Here’s a quick look:

Exclusive Angle 1: The November clash

November 2017 transfer of key 2G case central to issue

Case being heard by Justice Chelameswar was transferred to CJI’s court

Case involved role of ED officer Rajeshwar Singh

Case was listed for hearing before bench on Justice Chelameswar on November 13

Supplementary listing of cases shifted it to CJI’s court

Case had been heard by Justices Chelameswar & Nazeer on November 1

Justices Chelameswar & Nazeer had restrained government from action against Singh

Move two days after CJI negated order for a bench to probe ‘influence’ allegations

Constitution bench on November 10 upheld only CJI could set up benches and allocate cases

Constitution bench had recalled Justice Chelameswar & Nazeer’s order

Justices Chelameswar and Nazeer had referred case to bench of 5 seniormost judges

5 seniormost judges would have included the 4 dissenting judges

Prashant Bhushan was the counsel for the petitioner in the case

Exclusive Angle 2: The October 27 judgement

According to the October 27 judgement copy accessed by Newsx, it specifically mentioned in dissenting judges letter

Judgement dismissed petition challenging appointment of judges

‘We agree with the view of the High Court that there is no merit….’ ‘…. on the ground that the MoP was not finalised’

Dissenting judges question how this bench ruled over a constitution bench

Judgement was made under justices AK Goel & UU Lalit

Exclusive Angle 3: Government’s last stand on MoP

Law ministry’s answer on MoP accessed by NewsX

Law ministry states it received last inputs from CJI on 13 February 2017

The Government of India (GOI) conveyed to the government the need to improve MoP on 11 July 2017

Law ministry quotes July 4 judgement observations to revisit MoP

Exclusive Angle 4: Government’s stand on vacancies

According to the Law ministry’s answer on vacancies accessed by NewsX, the GOI stated there is ‘no proposal’ to fill 6 vacancies in SC

GOI states there is ‘no proposal’ to replace acting HC chief justices

Government also defends it’s record in filling up vacancies

GOI points to 126 judges appointed in HCs, ‘highest in the calendar year’

Exclusive Angle 5: The man at the centre

According to a person who’s case mentioned in judges letter on NewsX, RP Luthra said that he wants to ’empower the CJI’

Luthra says ‘CJI should proceed against offenders’

Luthra demands ‘prosecution’ of ‘destructive forces’

Exclusive Angle 6: The A-G to NewsX

Attorney General on-record while speaking to NewsX said, “SC judges matter has been resolved via talks between CJI and judges in the special meeting which convened in the morning

Exclusive Angle 7: ‘No resignation’ moves